Rafael Nadal Salutes Supporters After Madrid Open Farewell: 'I Cannot Thank You Enough'

Rafael Nadal paid tribute to supporters after his farewell appearance at the Madrid Open ended following defeat to Jiri Lehecka in the last 16. (More Tennis News)
The 22-time Grand Slam champion bowed out after going down in straight sets against his Czech opponent, who prevailed 7-5 6-4 to set up a quarter-final clash with Daniil Medvedev.
Nadal was honoured following the conclusion of the final match at his home ATP Masters event, where he triumphed in 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017.
Five banners to represent each of his titles were unfurled, displaying the message 'Gracias Rafa', while he was also presented with a trophy by tournament CEO Gerard Tsobanian and director Feliciano Lopez.
"It's been a very special week for me, very positive in many ways, both personally and for my tennis," he said during his on-court interview.
"I had the chance to play again on court. A few weeks ago, two days before Barcelona, I didn’t know if I would compete in an official match again, and I've now played two weeks. It's been unforgettable.
"This is one of those days that when it arrives, it's very tough, but life and my body have been sending me signals for a long time.
"The only thing I can say is thank you. It's been an incredible journey that started when I was little. I came to Madrid for the first time in 2003, when the tournament was played indoors.
"The first time I came here feeling competitive was in 2005. It was one of the most exciting wins of my career. Ever since, the support has been unconditional from everyone. I cannot thank you enough.
"Even though it's not over, this is the last time I'll be in Madrid. You have given me a gift for the last 21 years that's more significant than any Grand Slam I have won. The emotions of playing in Madrid, in front of the Spanish fans, is something that will stay with me forever."