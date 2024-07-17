Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List

Former World no 1 and Rafael Nadal has been named in the US Open 2024 entry list that was released on Tuesday, July 16. The Spaniard's name on the list has sparked hopes of his Grand Slam return. (More Tennis News)
Nadal's name on the entry list comes via a protected ranking, although that doesn't necessarily mean he will compete in the year's last Grand Slam tournament.
Nadal has been dealing with injuries the past two seasons and playing sporadically. He is participating in his first tournament in one and a half months this week in Bastad, Sweden, winning a doubles match alongside Casper Ruud on Monday, then beating Leo Borg, the son of former player Bjorn Borg, in singles on Tuesday.
Nadal registered a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Borg.
The 38-year-old Nadal won four of his 22 Grand Slam titles at the U.S. Open, which begins on Aug. 26, in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019. He sat out of the event in three of the past four years, losing in the fourth round in 2022.
He is expected to compete at the Paris Olympics, which starts its tennis competition on July 27 and is being held at Roland Garros, the same as the French Open. But it's not clear how much — or even if — Nadal will continue to play after that.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced its entry lists for women's and men's singles based on Monday's WTA and ATP rankings, led by the two No. 1s, Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner. The two defending champions in New York, Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic, are both currently ranked No. 2.
The draw to set the brackets for the U.S. Open will be Aug. 22
(With AP inputs)