Zheng Qinwen wrote her name in the history books as she became the first Chinese player to win an Olympic Games tennis singles gold medal on Saturday when she defeated Croatia's Donna Vekic in the final. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
The 21-year-old won the women's singles final gold medal 6-2, 6-3, winning only China’s second-ever tennis gold after Li Ting and Sun Tiantian’s women’s doubles triumph at Athens in 2004.
“Nothing can describe my emotion, every round was super difficult and I did everything I could to get a medal for my country,” said Zheng.
“I feel my country will be proud of me, I’m proud of myself. My family are at home, I’m sure they are screaming at the TV.
“I just fight every match. I have a special energy playing for my country. I never give up.”
In the bronze medal match, Iga Swiatek defeated Anna Schmiedlova 6-2, 6-1 to claim the honours.