Paris Olympics 2024: Coco Gauff Storms Into Round Of 16 With Dominant Win

Coco Gauff got another commanding win at the Paris Olympic Games as she booked her place in the round of 16 with a straight-sets victory over Maria Lourdes Carle. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
The American took just one hour and 26 minutes to brush Carle aside 6-1 6-1 on Court Suzanne Lenglen on Monday.
Gauff stormed into a 5-0 lead in the first set before the Argentinian found her fight – she held break point three times in the final game, but the 20-year-old finally converted on her fourth set point.
It was much the same in the second, with Gauff cruising through. Though she lost her serve in the penultimate game, she made quick work in the last to set up a meeting with Donna Vekic of Croatia.
Data Debrief: Gauff continues to shine
Gauff remains undefeated in her Olympics debut, staying active in all three disciplines as she is also competing in the women's doubles and mixed doubles.
She followed up a dominant win on Sunday with an equally impressive performance as she converted eight break points on Monday while only dropping serve once.