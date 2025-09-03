US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Ousts Taylor Fritz To Set Up Carlos Alcaraz Semi-final Showdown

The 38-year-old arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium having beaten Fritz in all 10 of their previous meetings but had to battle hard at times to move past last year’s runner-up and stay on track for a record 25th major title

Summary
Summary of this article

  • Djokovic won 6-3 7-5 3-6 6-4 in just under three and a half hours

  • Serbian to clash against Alcaraz in the semis

  • The Serb has made it to the semi-finals in all four grand slams this year

Novak Djokovic is through to his 53rd major semi-final after holding firm to overcome Taylor Fritz in four sets at the US Open.

Djokovic has never lost to Fritz, but had to work hard for his win on Tuesday, triumphing 6-3 7-5 3-6 6-4 in just under three and a half hours on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Serb has made it to the semi-finals in all four grand slams this year and will face Carlos Alcaraz in the final four, as he continues his bid to win a record 25th major title.

Djokovic got off the mark quickly with an early break to storm into a 3-0 lead, but missed his first set point as Fritz managed to hold his serve to make it 5-3.

The fourth seed then forced five break points in the following game, but failed to convert any of them, with Djokovic taking the lead on his first set point.

Another three break points slipped through Fritz's fingers in the second set before Djokovic gained an advantage, though it did not last long, with the American eventually getting his first break to level at 5-5.

Though he lost his own serve straight away, allowing Djokovic to take the second set, Fritz was in control of the third, with a three-game winning streak of his own helping him to pull one back.

With the fourth set then finely poised, and neither player able to find an edge, Djokovic stayed patient and finally got the vital break in the last game, getting over the line on his third attempt as Fritz double-faulted at the wrong time.

Data Debrief: Djokovic stays perfect

Djokovic has an 11-0 record against Fritz, and in extending that, he now holds a career win-loss record of 38-1 in men's singles matches against opponents at their home grand slam event, with his only loss coming to Andy Murray in the 2013 Wimbledon final. 

He has reached his 14th semi-final at the US Open, equalling Jimmy Connors for the most of any player at the event in the Open Era.

And, the former world number one (38 years 94 days) has also become the oldest player in the Open Era to reach all four men's singles semi-finals at grand slam events in a season.

Djokovic claimed his ninth ATP top-five win at the US Open - the joint-most of any player at the event since 1973, along with Ivan Lendl, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer.

