Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, in New York. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of US Open 2025 men's singles quarter-finals between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz. Serbian great Djokovic takes on American talent Taylor Fritz in the US Open 2025 men’s singles second quarter-final match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, today. With Djokovic chasing another Grand Slam semi-final and Fritz aiming to break his winless streak against the record 25-time Major winner, this Flushing Meadows clash could become a classic. Djokovic leads Fritz 10-0 in ATP matchups, including three Grand Slam wins. Their last meeting was in Shanghai 2024, where Djokovic won in straight sets. Follow the Djokovic vs Fritz live blog for score updates, key moments, etc, right here

LIVE UPDATES

3 Sept 2025, 06:02:33 am IST Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Djokovic Shows His Dominance Serbian is oozing class here at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. There's a reason why he's 10-0 over Fritz as he races to 3-0 lead in the first set. The American now faces early pressure to mount a comeback. Novak Djokovic 3-0 Taylor Fritz

3 Sept 2025, 05:53:59 am IST Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Djokovic Takes First Game! Djokovic won the toss and elected to serve. The Serbian takes the opening game despite Fritz fighting back. The American will now serve in the second game. Fritz gives it a good go in the second but no.7 seed shows his class and is 2-0 up in the first set. Novak Djokovic 2-0 Taylor Fritz

3 Sept 2025, 05:43:50 am IST Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Here We Go! Quarter-final underway at Flushing Meadows as Djokovic serves against local favourite Fritz at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. This will be a cracker of a contest between these two!

3 Sept 2025, 05:37:21 am IST Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Players At The Court For Coin Toss Novak Djokovic v Taylor Fritz is just minutes away from the start as we see both players at the coin toss. There’s white smoke and loud rock music as Djokovic enters the court, then loud cheers as the American Taylor Fritz follows him out. Who will seal the spot in the semis tonight?

3 Sept 2025, 05:27:51 am IST Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Other Results Carlos Alcaraz booked his spot in the semis as he defeated Lehecka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. On the women’s side, Jessica Pegula broke through her quarterfinal wall again at the U.S. Open, defeating Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-3 to get to the semifinals at a Grand Slam tournament for just the second time in her career.

3 Sept 2025, 05:20:20 am IST Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: H2H These two have faced each other ten times and all the ten contests have been won by Djokovic. Event Round Winner Score 2024 Shanghai Semifinal Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-6(6) 2024 Australian Open Quarterfinal Novak Djokovic 7-6(3) 4-6 6-2 6-3 2023 US Open Quarterfinal Novak Djokovic 6-1 6-4 6-4 2023 Cincinnati Quarterfinal Novak Djokovic 6-0 6-4 2022 ATP Finals Semifinal Novak Djokovic 7-6(5) 7-6(6) 2021 Paris Bercy Quarterfinal Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-3 2021 Rome Round of 32 Novak Djokovic 6-3 7-6(5) 2021 Australian Open Round of 32 Novak Djokovic 7-6(1) 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-2 2019 Madrid Round of 32 Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-2 2019 Monte Carlo Round of 16 Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-0

3 Sept 2025, 05:10:33 am IST Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz Live Score, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: American On His Serbian Opponent! “I think the first, almost like seven or eight times I played him, I probably just wasn't a good-enough player to really have that much of a chance unless I have the best day ever and he has a bad day. “I think only the last couple times we've played I think I've been this just better player that can, you know, I'd say compete and have chances. “You know, last time we played in, I think was it Shanghai, I mean, I had looks, I had set points in the second set. Like, I really should have probably won the second, taken it to a third set.”