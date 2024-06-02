Tennis

Novak Djokovic Vs Francisco Cerundolo, French Open 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

After a marathon match under the lights on Court Phillipe Chatrier against Lorenzo Musetti, Novak Djokovic will next take on Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open

Geneva Open tennis 2024 Novak Djokovic_Photo_3
Novak Djokovic returns a ball to Tallon Griekspoor | Photo: Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP
info_icon

After a marathon match under the lights on Court Phillipe Chatrier against Lorenzo Musetti, Novak Djokovic will next take on Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open. (More Tennis News)

Djokovic came back from two sets down after taking the first to win it in five. On the other hand, Cerundolo beat America’s Tommy Paul in four to book his place in the fourth round against the defending champion and 24-time Grand Slam winner. 

It will be interesting to see how Djokovic’s body would hold up after a long night. However, the Serb is likely be in his best shape going into the Cerundolo clash. 

Live streaming details of the Novak Djokovic Vs Francisco Cerundolo match of the French Open 2024:

When is the French Open 2024, Novak Djokovic Vs Francisco Cerundolo fourth-round match scheduled to be played?


The French Open 2024, Novak Djokovic Vs Francisco Cerundolo’s fourth-round match is scheduled for Monday, 3 June 2024.

When will the French Open 2024, Novak Djokovic Vs Francisco Cerundolo’s fourth-round match begin?

The French Open 2024, Novak Djokovic Vs Francisco Cerundolo’s  fourth-round match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the French Open 2024, Novak Djokovic Vs Francisco Cerundolo’s fourth-round match be played?

In the French Open 2024, Novak Djokovic Vs Francisco Cerundolo’s fourth-round match will be played on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Where can you watch the French Open 2024, Novak Djokovic Vs Francisco Cerundolo’s  fourth-round match?

The French Open 2024, Novak Djokovic Vs Francisco Cerundolo’s fourth-round match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network and live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

