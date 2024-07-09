Novak Djokovic Vs Alex De Minaur, QF 3 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch

Novak Djokovic will take on Alex De Minaur on Centre Court at the All England Club for a spot in the 2024 Wimbledon semi-final on Wednesday, July 10. (More Tennis News)
The 24-time Grand Slam champion brushed aside Denmark’s Holger Rune in the Round of 16 clash 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to book a place in the quarter-final of the Championships.
Australia’s Alex De Minaur, on the other hand, had to come through a French test, overcoming Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Court 1. The game is scheduled to start around 7:15 PM IST.
Here is everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic Vs Alex De Minaur, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match live streaming
When to watch Novak Djokovic Vs Alex De Minaur, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match?
The Novak Djokovic Vs Alex De Minaur, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match will be played on Wednesday, July 10 at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London at 7:15 PM IST (Estimated Time).
Where to watch Novak Djokovic Vs Alex De Minaur, Wimbledon 2024 quarter-final match?
The games from Wimbledon 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports network.
Live streaming of the games from Wimbledon 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app in India.
In the UK, BBC will broadcast the Championships on BBC One and BBC Two.