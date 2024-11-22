Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER

We are now into the business end of the 2024 Davis Cup Final 8, and Netherlands are set to face Germany in the first semi-final at Palacio Deportes Martin Carpena in Malaga, Spain on Friday (November 22). Watch the NED vs GER tennis clash live on TV and online. (More Tennis News)
Eight teams have been whittled down to four in the pursuit of becoming world champions. Three of the four quarter-finals went the distance of three matches, including the opening clash, where Rafael Nadal bid a teary farewell to tennis.
It is time now to turn our attention to the last-four stage, and in the first encounter, the Dutch side has the chance to enter its first-ever Davis Cup final. Their previous-best performance at the tournament was a semi-final appearance in 2001.
In the quarters, Germany blanked Canada 2-0 to become the only unbeaten team remaining in the competition. Netherlands, on the other hand, had Botic van de Zandschulp spoiling Nadal’s party with a straight sets win before he allied with Wesley Koolhof in the deciding match to send his team through with a 2-1 victory over hosts Spain.
In the other semi-final, Australia will meet defending champions Italy on Saturday. The winners of both semis will battle it out in the title round on Sunday, 24 November.
Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: Squads
Netherlands: Tallon Griekspoor, Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper de Jong, Wesley Koolhof, Paul Haarhuis (non-playing captain)
Germany: Jan-Lennard Struff, Daniel Altmaier, Yannick Hanfmann, Kevin Krawietz, Tim Puetz, Michael Kohlmann (non-playing captain)
Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Netherlands vs Germany semi-final clash of Davis Cup Final 8 2024 be played?
The Netherlands vs Germany semi-final clash of Davis Cup Final 8 2024 will be played at Palacio Deportes Martin Carpena in Malaga, Spain on Friday, November 22 from 9:30 PM IST onwards (timings subject to change).
Where to watch the Netherlands vs Germany semi-final clash of Davis Cup Final 8 2024 in India?
The Netherlands vs Germany semi-final clash of Davis Cup Final 8 2024 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sony Sports TEN 5 and Sony Sports TEN 5 HD TV channels in India.