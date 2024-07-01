Andy Murray says he wants "a bit of closure" at Wimbledon as he continues a fight to be fit in time for his opening match. (More Tennis News)
The Brit is due to retire later this year but has previously said either Wimbledon or the Olympics would be a fitting stage to end his career.
However, Murray was forced to retire injured during the Queen's Club Championships in the second round due to a back injury earlier this month, for which he later underwent surgery.
Murray's Wimbledon campaign is due to start on Tuesday against Tomas Machac, but he is still yet to decide whether he will actually be competing in the men's singles event at the All England Club.
"I don't think there's one thing that I'm hoping for. When it comes to the end, I don't know, maybe a bit of closure," the two-time Wimbledon winner, Murray, said.
"I just want the opportunity to play one more time out there, hopefully on Centre Court, and feel that buzz.
"Last year, I wasn't planning on it being my last year on the tour. I wanted to come back and play again, whereas this year I have no plans to do that."
Murray is also due to play in the doubles alongside older brother Jamie, though his chances of competing in both are slim.
He managed to get on the Wimbledon practice courts for the first time on Saturday and, after more training on Sunday, Murray admitted he would wait until the last possible moment to decide on his participation.
"It went pretty well," Murray said after training on Sunday, "but I still don’t have 100% feeling and sensation in my leg.
"It's getting better every single day. I want to give it every single chance that I can to get there.
"I'm going to play another set again [on Monday]. I'm doing some physical testing in the morning to see how far off I am from a physical perspective. Then I will probably make a decision after that."