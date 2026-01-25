Madison Keys Vs Karolina Pliskova, AO 2026: Defending Champion Sets Up Last-16 Clash With Pegula

Defending champion Madison Keys moved into the last 16 of the Australian Open with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 win over Karolina Pliskova, setting up an all-American clash with Jessica Pegula

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Madison Keys Vs Karolina Pliskova, Australian Open 2026 Match Report
Madison Keys at the Australian Open
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Madison Keys beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-3 to set up a last-16 clash with Jessica Pegula and register her 37th Australian Open main-draw win

  • The defending champion dominated early and closed out both sets with ease to continue her title defence

  • Pegula joined her in the next round with a quick 6-3, 6-2 win over Oksana Selekhmeteva

Defending Australian Open champion Madison Keys will face compatriot Jessica Pegula in the last 16 in Melbourne following her straight-sets victory over Karolina Pliskova. 

Keys won 6-3 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena, picking up her 37th women's singles main draw win at the tournament, a total only Venus Williams (54) can better among current players. 

The ninth seed set the tone in the first set by reeling off the first four games, and though Pliskova provided a response, that damage had already been done as Keys got in front. 

And she continued her dominance in the second set, winning the final three games and converting set point at the third time of asking to down her Czech opponent. 

Pegula, meanwhile, put on a similarly dominant display against Oksana Selekhmeteva in what was their first-ever meeting, including all levels and qualifying draws.

And she needed just over an hour to book her place in the next round, sealing a 6-3 6-2 triumph, but she was not the only American who ensured their campaign continued. 

Related Content
Related Content

For the second consecutive year, Amanda Anisimova booked her place in the Australian Open fourth round, with the world number four getting the better of Peyton Stearns. 

Anisimova needed just one hour and 10 minutes to earn a 6-1 6-4 win, setting up a tie with surprise package Xinyu Wang, who beat 13th seed Linda Noskova earlier in the day.

"I was just really trying to stay focused, try and do the things that I wanted to do, focus on my serve," Anisimova said. "I made quite a few mistakes when I was up 5-2.

"Yeah, I was just trying to regroup, do what I could to close it out, because obviously playing her, it wasn't going to be easy."

Elsewhere, there was also progression for Elena Rybakina, who made lightwork of Czechia's Tereza Valentova as she cruised to a 6-2 6-3 triumph. 

Data Debrief: Keys unlocks new grand slam feat

Pegula's upcoming clash with Keys will be the fourth meeting between the two players, with both enjoying fine starts to their respective campaigns in Melbourne. 

Keys (125) has become just the second active player to claim 125 women's singles match wins at grand slam events, after Venus Williams (271).

Pegula has, however, also now reached the women's singles round of 16 at consecutive grand slam events without dropping a set for the first time in her career, setting up an eye-catching clash in Australia. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Here's How Group C Looks After ICC Remove Bangladesh From 2026 T20 World Cup

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Says Government Will Decide Pakistan’s Participation

  3. India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  4. ICC Vs BCB Official Verdict: Bangladesh Ousted From T20 World Cup 2026, Scotland Steps In

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 5th Double Ton, Surpasses 5000 Runs In FC Cricket - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Madison Keys Vs Karolina Pliskova, AO 2026: Defending Champion Sets Up Last-16 Clash With Pegula

  2. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Casper Ruud Highlights, AO Open 2026: Norwegian Player Outplays Croatian

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp Highlights, Australian Open: Serbian Clinches 400th Grand Slam Match Win

  5. Australian Open 2026: Swiss Ace Bows Out In Third Round With Defeat

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Punjab Police Bust Two BKI Terror Modules Ahead of Republic Day, Five Arrested

  2. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  3. Chennai Weather Update: Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain Over the Weekend

  4. Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur’s Birth Anniversary: PM Pays Tribute

  5. Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. WEF Ends In Davos With Global Warnings, India As Bright Spot

  2. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  3. French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes To Push Through 2026 Budget

  4. Vietnam’s To Lam Wins Second Term As Communist Party Chief

  5. US Completes Withdrawal From World Health Organization

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley