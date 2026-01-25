Madison Keys Vs Karolina Pliskova, AO 2026: Defending Champion Sets Up Last-16 Clash With Pegula

Madison Keys beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-3 to set up a last-16 clash with Jessica Pegula and register her 37th Australian Open main-draw win
The defending champion dominated early and closed out both sets with ease to continue her title defence
Pegula joined her in the next round with a quick 6-3, 6-2 win over Oksana Selekhmeteva
Defending Australian Open champion Madison Keys will face compatriot Jessica Pegula in the last 16 in Melbourne following her straight-sets victory over Karolina Pliskova.
Keys won 6-3 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena, picking up her 37th women's singles main draw win at the tournament, a total only Venus Williams (54) can better among current players.
The ninth seed set the tone in the first set by reeling off the first four games, and though Pliskova provided a response, that damage had already been done as Keys got in front.
And she continued her dominance in the second set, winning the final three games and converting set point at the third time of asking to down her Czech opponent.
Pegula, meanwhile, put on a similarly dominant display against Oksana Selekhmeteva in what was their first-ever meeting, including all levels and qualifying draws.
And she needed just over an hour to book her place in the next round, sealing a 6-3 6-2 triumph, but she was not the only American who ensured their campaign continued.
For the second consecutive year, Amanda Anisimova booked her place in the Australian Open fourth round, with the world number four getting the better of Peyton Stearns.
Anisimova needed just one hour and 10 minutes to earn a 6-1 6-4 win, setting up a tie with surprise package Xinyu Wang, who beat 13th seed Linda Noskova earlier in the day.
"I was just really trying to stay focused, try and do the things that I wanted to do, focus on my serve," Anisimova said. "I made quite a few mistakes when I was up 5-2.
"Yeah, I was just trying to regroup, do what I could to close it out, because obviously playing her, it wasn't going to be easy."
Elsewhere, there was also progression for Elena Rybakina, who made lightwork of Czechia's Tereza Valentova as she cruised to a 6-2 6-3 triumph.
Data Debrief: Keys unlocks new grand slam feat
Pegula's upcoming clash with Keys will be the fourth meeting between the two players, with both enjoying fine starts to their respective campaigns in Melbourne.
Keys (125) has become just the second active player to claim 125 women's singles match wins at grand slam events, after Venus Williams (271).
Pegula has, however, also now reached the women's singles round of 16 at consecutive grand slam events without dropping a set for the first time in her career, setting up an eye-catching clash in Australia.