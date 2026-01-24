Australian Open: Pegula Sees Selekhmeteva To Set Up Keys Clash
Close friends Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys advanced to the fourth round with wins Saturday. The ninth-seeded Keys beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-3 in the opening match on Rod Laver Arena, and sixth-seeded Pegula defeated Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-3, 6-2 at Margaret Court Arena. Pegula, who launched the podcast with Keys, Jennifer Brady, and Desirae Krawczyk during last year’s U.S. Open, said she noticed the possible head-to-head contest midway through the tournament.
