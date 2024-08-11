Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win

Canadian Open champion Jannik Sinner advanced to the quarter-finals in Montreal with a straight-sets victory over Chile's Alejandro Tabilo. (More Tennis News)
The world number one made a slow start but found his feet midway through the opening set, getting the decisive break in the seventh game to inch ahead.
Tabilo only won one of 12 points on Sinner's first serve throughout the first set and saw his own serve broken again early in the second as Sinner eased to a 6-4 6-3 win.
Due to rain cancelling Friday's play, Sinner is on double duty on Saturday, with the Italian set to return to the court to face Andrey Rublev in the last eight at 7pm local time.
Data Debrief: Sinner joins exclusive club
Sinner's victory means he has reached at least the last eight at each of his first 10 ATP events of the season.
He is the first player to achieve that feat since Novak Djokovic in 2015, and the youngest – at 22 years and 358 days old – since Ivan Lendl in 1982.