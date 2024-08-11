Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win

10 - Jannik Sinner is the first player to reach the quarter-final at each of his first 10 ATP events of the season since Novak Djokovic in 2015 and at 22y 358d, the youngest to achieve the feat since Ivan Lendl in 1982. Outstanding.#OBN24 | @OBNmontreal @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/tYEg6nhhQs