Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs AUS

And then there were four. In the business end of the 2024 Davis Cup Final 8, defending champions Italy are set to face Australia in the second semi-final at Palacio Deportes Martin Carpena in Malaga, Spain on Saturday (November 23). Watch the ITA vs AUS tennis clash live on TV and online. (More Tennis News)
Eight teams have been cut down to four in the pursuit of becoming world champions. Three of the four quarter-finals went the distance of three matches, including the opening tie, where Rafael Nadal bid a teary farewell to tennis.
It is time now to turn our attention to the last-four stage, and in the second encounter, holders Italy will look to prevail over the Aussies and move one step closer to winning their second straight Davis Cup title.
In the quarters, Jannik Sinner inspired the reigning champions to a comeback victory over Argentina. World number one Sinner kept Italy in contention after Lorenzo Musetti's loss to Francisco Cerundolo with an imperious straight-set win over Sebastian Baez.
The 23-year-old then partnered Matteo Berrettini to a 6-4 7-5 victory against Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez in the deciding doubles match to complete the turnaround in Malaga.
For Australia, doubles pair Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson sealed victory against the United States. Olympic champion Ebden and Thompson beat surprise pairing Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton 6-4, 6-4 to put Lleyton Hewitt's side into their third successive semi-final of the men's team event.
In the earlier semi-final, Netherlands will meet Germany on Friday. The winners of both semis will battle it out in the title round on Sunday, 24 November.
Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: Squads
Italy: Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Berrettini, Andrea Vavassori, Simone Bolelli, Filippo Volandri (non-playing coach)
Australia: Alexei Popyrin, Jordan Thompson, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Max Purcell, Matthew Ebden, Lleyton Hewitt (non-playing captain)
Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Italy vs Australia semi-final clash of Davis Cup Final 8 2024 be played?
The Italy vs Australia semi-final clash of Davis Cup Final 8 2024 will be played at Palacio Deportes Martin Carpena in Malaga, Spain on Saturday, November 23 from 5:30 PM IST onwards (timings subject to change).
Where to watch the Italy vs Australia semi-final clash of Davis Cup Final 8 2024 in India?
The Italy vs Australia semi-final clash of Davis Cup Final 8 2024 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sony Sports TEN 5 and Sony Sports TEN 5 HD TV channels in India.