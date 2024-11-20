Carlos Alcaraz says Rafael Nadal's legacy "is going to be eternal" after the 22-time major winner brought the curtain down on his glittering career. (More Tennis News)
The 14-time French Open champion played his final match on Tuesday, as Spain bowed out of the Davis Cup following defeat by the Netherlands.
Following the conclusion of the tie, Nadal fought back tears as he received a huge ovation from the Malaga crowd.
Alcaraz, who partnered the 37-year-old in the men's doubles at the Paris Olympics, is widely expected to follow in his footsteps, having already landed four major singles titles.
The 21-year-old thinks his compatriot's "legacy is going to be eternal".
"He has been great for tennis, for the sport in general," Alcaraz said. "It is difficult, at least for me, to feel that I should continue the legacy that he has left.
"It is difficult, almost impossible. I will just try to do my best. Right now, it's time to say great things about Rafa."
"There are people who will be remembered for their achievements in life, others until the end of their days, and others eternally," Spain captain David Ferrer told Nadal. "You will be remembered eternally."