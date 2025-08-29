Tennis

US Open 2025: Swiatek Sweats But Advances To Third Round

Iga Swiatek earned a tough win against Suzan Lamens to reach the third round of the US Open 2025. Swiatek won 6-1 4-6 6-4 as she was tested for just over two hours at Flushing Meadows in the second round. Swiatek started well but lost her way in the second set only to make a thumping comeback in the decider. She will now face Anna Kalinskaya in the next round.