French Open Introduces Head-Cams For Chair Umpires To Elevate TV Viewing Experience

For the first time, chair umpires at the main Court Philippe Chatrier are wearing small head-cams

French Open 2024 Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
From interactions with players to making the correct call at the French Open, TV viewers can now see exactly what the chair umpire is looking at. (More Tennis News)

Organizers hope the camera footage will provide viewers with an immersive experience.

The device "brings viewers even closer to the action, enabling them to discover the umpires' duties, as well as their interactions with players," the French tennis federation said Wednesday.

The head-cam footage is part of the international broadcast feed, available to official tournament broadcasters.

It's among new features introduced by the French Open this year, including a second retractable roof for the 10,000-seat Court Suzanne Lenglen. The 15,000-seat Philippe Chatrier Court has had a retractable roof since 2020.

