Tennis

French Open: Sabalenka, Rybakina Waltz Into Roland Garros Round 2 - In Pics

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka and fourth-ranked Elena Rybakina both eased into the second round of French Open 2024, posting dominant victories over their respective opponents at Roland Garros on Tuesday (May 28). Sabalenka brushed aside the challenge of Erika Andreeva with a 6-1, 6-2 win in just 68 minutes, and Rybakina registered a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 victory over Greet Minnen. Sabalenka will next face Japan's Moyuka Uchijima, while Rybakina will take on Netherlands' Arantxa Rus in round 2.