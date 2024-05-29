Tennis

French Open: Sabalenka, Rybakina Waltz Into Roland Garros Round 2 - In Pics

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka and fourth-ranked Elena Rybakina both eased into the second round of French Open 2024, posting dominant victories over their respective opponents at Roland Garros on Tuesday (May 28). Sabalenka brushed aside the challenge of Erika Andreeva with a 6-1, 6-2 win in just 68 minutes, and Rybakina registered a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 victory over Greet Minnen. Sabalenka will next face Japan's Moyuka Uchijima, while Rybakina will take on Netherlands' Arantxa Rus in round 2.

French Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Erika Andreeva | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates winning her first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Erika Andreeva at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

1/6
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates win against Erika Andreeva
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates win against Erika Andreeva | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates winning her first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Erika Andreeva at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

2/6
Erika Andreeva plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka
Erika Andreeva plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Russia's Erika Andreeva plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

3/6
Aryna Sabalenka plays a shot against Erika Andreeva
Aryna Sabalenka plays a shot against Erika Andreeva | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a shot against Russia's Erika Andreeva during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

4/6
Erika Andreeva
Erika Andreeva | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Russia's Erika Andreeva plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

5/6
Aryna Sabalenka serves to Erika Andreeva
Aryna Sabalenka serves to Erika Andreeva | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves during her first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Erika Andreeva at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

6/6
Aryna Sabalenka prepares to serve
Aryna Sabalenka prepares to serve | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves against Russia's Erika Andreeva during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

