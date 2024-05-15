Tennis

Italian Open: Daniil Medvedev Knocked Out By Tommy Paul In Round Of 16

Tommy Paul needed just one hour and 13 minutes to down Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 and secure his first victory over a top-20 opponent, reaching the Italian Open quarter-finals

Daniil Medvedev slumped out in Rome.
Tommy Paul stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev at the Italian Open on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)

Paul needed just one hour and 13 minutes to down Medvedev 6-1 6-4 to secure his first victory over a top-20 opponent and reach the quarter-finals.

Medvedev could not get going from the start, and was broken in all three of his service games in the opening set as Paul cruised into the lead.

And even after a brief resurgence at the start of the second set, Medvedev could not prevent his opponent from reeling off four successive games to pave the way for a memorable win.

Paul, who is into his first ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final on clay, will face Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the last four.

Data Debrief: Zverev brings up 10th Masters QF

While Medvedev crashed out, Alexander Zverev had no such trouble, as he claimed a straight sets win over Nuno Borges.

Zverev has now equalled Michael Chang in 10th place for the most quarter-finals made (28) in ATP Masters 1000 events since the format's introduction in 1990.

