AUS Open 2026: Gauff Dispatches Danilovic In Formidable Fashion
Flawless third seed Coco Gauff took just 78 minutes to blast past Olga Danilovic, and into the Australian Open third round on Wednesday. The 21-year-old emphatically won the first five games to stamp her authority on the contest and cruised home 6-2, 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena. Gauff has never advanced past the semifinals in Australia and has Grand Slam titles from the French Open and U.S. Open. Ahead of the tournament, Gauff had said that the players “are grateful for the progress that has been made,” but noted: “The percentage ... of revenue ... is still not where we would like it.”
