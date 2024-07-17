Casper Ruud Stunned As Thiago Monteiro Advances To Swedish Open Quarter-Finals

Thiago Monteiro pulled off a shock in the second round of the Swedish Open, beating Casper Ruud in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals. (More Tennis News)
The Brazilian took just an hour and a half to see off the second seed 6-3 6-3 in Bastad on Wednesday.
Ruud successfully defended two break points in the opening game but could not gain the upper hand as Monteiro charged forwards, getting two breaks to take the set.
Monteiro continued to dominate in the second, though he only needed one break this time, and comfortably held off the Norwegian in the final game to make it into the next round, where he will face either Pavel Kotov or Duje Ajdukovic.
Data Debrief: Monteiro comes out on top
Monteiro did not give Ruud any sort of opening, winning all of his service games, and 75% of his service points (38/51).
The number two seed did not win more than one game in a row, and he will be hoping to put this result behind him quickly ahead of his doubles quarter-final with Rafael Nadal later on.