Tennis

Billionaire Heiress In US Open Final: What Is The Net Worth Of Jessica Pegula's Father Terry

In the first semi-final of the US Open 2024 women's singles event, Emma Navarro -- the daughter of another New York-based billionaire Ben -- took on Aryna Sabalenka

jessica-pegula-against-karolina-muchova-us-open-2024-semifinal-ap-photo
Jessica Pegula celebrates after beating Karolina Muchova to enter the US Open women's singles final. Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson
info_icon

Sixth seed and home favourite Jessica Pegula marched into her maiden Grand Slam final on Friday (September 6, 2024), rallying strongly to beat Karolina Muchova 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the US Open 2024 semi-finals. Jessica will take on world number two Aryna Sabalenka in the title round. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)

All through Jessica's superb run at Flushing Meadows in this edition, conversations around her billionaire father Terry Pegula have pervaded the internet as well as the offline world. Jessica has even gone on record about how they affect her, telling Agence France Presse that it's "annoying" when assumptions are made about her based on father's business success.

Jessica Pegula returns to Karolina Muchova during their US Open 2024 women's singles semi-final match on Friday (September 6). - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
US Open: Jessica Pegula Forges Stunning Comeback To Pip Karolina Muchova, Enter First Major Final

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I did some media thing the other day. They were, like, What's the most annoying thing?" she told AFP. "It's that people think I have a butler, that I get chauffeured around. I have a private limo, that I fly private everywhere. I'm definitely not like that."

She added that "it's kind of funny because I don't really even know anyone that lives like that. It's outrageous."

Sources Of Terry Pegula's Wealth

So what does Jessica's father really do? Well, Terry Pegula is the owner of the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League and, along with his wife Kim Pegula, also owns Buffalo Bills of the National Football League. He is the president of both franchises too.

Pegula senior made his fortune in oil and gas as the founder of East Resources. In 2010, he sold off most of the company's assets to Royal Dutch Shell for 4.7 billion US dollars, according to a Forbes report. He now orchestrates a sports empire, which includes ownership of the Bills and the Sabres.

As per Forbes, Terry Pegula's net worth is 7.7 billion US dollars.

Sources Of Ben Navarro's Wealth

Jessica's compatriot Emma Navarro had a creditable US Open campaign, making waves before losing her semi-final against Sabalenka in straight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka returns to Emma Navarro during their women's singles semi-final match at US Open 2024 on Friday (September 6). - AP/Julia Nikhinson
Aryna Sabalenka Wards Off Emma Navarro To Zoom Into Second Successive US Open Final

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Just like Terry Pegula, Navarro's father Ben too has a thriving business empire. Emma's dad is the founder and CEO of Sherman Financial Group. He's worth an estimated 1.5 billion US dollars, according to Forbes.

The financial services company buys and services consumer debt that originates from financial institutions, credit card companies and retailers. Navarro is also the owner of the Charleston Open, a WTA Tour event.

Perhaps the most intriguing stat to emerge from this discourse was one reported by BBC, which goes: the Pegula and Navarro families' collective wealth is greater than that of the Maldives, as per some estimates.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Trophy Tour To Touchdown In Bengaluru On September 6
  2. Ravindra Jadeja: Wife Rivaba Says T20 World Cup Winner Has Joined BJP, Shares Membership Card
  3. McCullum 'Very Confident' In Buttler As England's White-Ball Captain
  4. ENG Vs SL 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch England Vs Sri Lanka On TV And Online
  5. What's Brewing In Anantapur? Pacy Duleep Trophy Venue Could Be Litmus Test For Australia Tour
Football News
  1. POR Vs CRO, UEFA Nations League: CR7 Scores Landmark Goal - In Pics
  2. SER Vs ESP, UEFA Nations League: Spain Held - In Pics
  3. SCO 2-3 POL, Nations League: Scotland Must Improve On 'Little Details', Says Scott McTominay
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates 900 Career Goals, But Claims Records 'Haunt' Him
  5. 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Real Madrid Defender Eder Militao Leaves Brazil Camp Due To Injury
Tennis News
  1. Billionaire Heiress In US Open Final: What Is The Net Worth Of Jessica Pegula's Father Terry
  2. US Open: Jessica Pegula Forges Stunning Comeback To Pip Karolina Muchova, Enter First Major Final
  3. Aryna Sabalenka Wards Off Emma Navarro To Zoom Into Second Successive US Open Final
  4. US Open 2024 Semi-Finals Live Streaming: Fixtures, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  5. US Open: Federer Receives Warm Applause Upon Return - Watch
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Calls For Removal Of 'Shahi' From Hindu Texts Now; How Renaming Has Picked Up Under Modi Govt
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder: SC Dismisses Sandip Ghosh's Plea; TMC Denies Claims By Victim's Family | Top Points
  3. Himachal Pradesh: An Alleged Murder, Massive Protest And Demands For Sanjauli Mosque Demolition In Shimla
  4. BSF-BGB's Blame Game Over Death Of Teenage Girl, Not The First Killing | A Recap Of India-Bangladesh Border Discontent
  5. UP's Policy A Leaf Out Of Centre's Digital Media Playbook
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  2. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  3. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  4. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
  5. The Lightning In Her Hair: Bollywood’s Fascination With Indira Gandhi
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. MPox: First Batch Of Shots Reaches Congo, But How Much Of Help Is It? The Trickle-Down Vaccine Economy
  2. BSF-BGB's Blame Game Over Death Of Teenage Girl, Not The First Killing | A Recap Of India-Bangladesh Border Discontent
  3. Profit Over People: How Incompetence And Greed Claimed 72 Lives In London's Grenfell Tower Blaze
  4. Russia-Ukraine War: Putin In Touch With India, Brazil & China For Peace Talks; Kyiv Gets New Foreign Minister
  5. Macron Names Michel Barnier As New PM After 'Inconclusive' Snap Polls | What Led To France's Coalition Era?
Latest Stories
  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  2. India At Paris Paralympics, Day 9 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Athletics; Praveen Kumar To Target High Jump Medal Encore
  3. Himachal Pradesh: An Alleged Murder, Massive Protest And Demands For Sanjauli Mosque Demolition In Shimla
  4. BSF-BGB's Blame Game Over Death Of Teenage Girl, Not The First Killing | A Recap Of India-Bangladesh Border Discontent
  5. Profit Over People: How Incompetence And Greed Claimed 72 Lives In London's Grenfell Tower Blaze
  6. UP's New Social Media Policy Opens Doors To Paid Government Mouthpieces
  7. Daily Horoscope, September 6, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case