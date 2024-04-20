Barcelona Open: Casper Ruud Sets Up Final Clash Against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball against Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina during the Barcelona Open 2024 men's singles semi-final in Spain on April 20. Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball against Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina during the Barcelona Open 2024 men's singles semi-final in Spain on April 20. Photo: AP/Joan Monfort