Tennis

Barcelona Open: Casper Ruud Sets Up Final Clash Against Stefanos Tsitsipas

The sixth-ranked Casper Ruud has won 10 career titles but lost all three previous finals he's played in 2024, including last weekend when he fell to Stefanos Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo

AP%2FJoan%20Monfort
Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball against Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina during the Barcelona Open 2024 men's singles semi-final in Spain on April 20. Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
info_icon

Casper Ruud advanced to his fourth final of the year after beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry in straight sets at the Barcelona Open on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (More Tennis News)

The sixth-ranked Norwegian won the semifinal 7-6 (6), 6-4 on the outdoor clay court. He will face Stefanos Tsitsipas for the title on Sunday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas with the trophy after his Monte-Carlo Masters final victory over Casper Ruud. - Daniel Cole/AP
Monte Carlo Masters 2024: Tsitsipas Beats Ruud To Win Third Title In Principality

BY Stats Perform

Ruud needed to save a set point in the first set against Martin Etcheverry to record his season-leading 28th win.

“He could have easily won the first set," Ruud said. “I had some set points and he had one. I am very happy with the level. It was a high-quality match, the best level I have played in Barcelona.”

