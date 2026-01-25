Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Pips Victoria Mboko To Storm Into Quarterfinals
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka halted the remarkable run of Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko in the fourth round of the 2026 Australian Open, claiming a 6–1, 7–6 (1) win. The two-time champion dominated the first set in just 34 minutes, overpowering the 17th-seeded newcomer with her sheer firepower and six aces. Mboko, however, showed the resilience that has marked her tournament, rallying from a 4–1 deficit in the second set to push it to a tiebreak. In the end, Sabalenka’s experience made the difference.
