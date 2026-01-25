Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Pips Victoria Mboko To Storm Into Quarterfinals

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka halted the remarkable run of Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko in the fourth round of the 2026 Australian Open, claiming a 6–1, 7–6 (1) win. The two-time champion dominated the first set in just 34 minutes, overpowering the 17th-seeded newcomer with her sheer firepower and six aces. Mboko, however, showed the resilience that has marked her tournament, rallying from a 4–1 deficit in the second set to push it to a tiebreak. In the end, Sabalenka’s experience made the difference.

Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Victoria Mboko of Canada in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
1/9
Australian Open: Anastasia Potapova vs Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, left, of Belarus is congratulated by Victoria Mboko, right, of Canada following their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
2/9
Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during her fourth round match against Victoria Mboko of Canada at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
3/9
Australian Open 2026: Anastasia Potapova vs Aryna Sabalenka
Victoria Mboko of Canada plays a forehand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
4/9
Australian Open Tennis: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a forehand return to Victoria Mboko of Canada during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
5/9
Australian Open Tennis: Anastasia Potapova vs Aryna Sabalenka
Victoria Mboko of Canada plays a backhand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
6/9
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a forehand return to Victoria Mboko of Canada during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
7/9
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Anastasia Potapova vs Aryna Sabalenka
Victoria Mboko of Canada plays a forehand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
8/9
Novak Djokovic vs Botic Van De Zandschulp Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus kicks the ball during her fourth round match against Victoria Mboko of Canada at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
9/9
Botic Van De Zandschulp vs Novak Djokovic Australian Open
Victoria Mboko of Canada plays a backhand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
