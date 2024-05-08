Tennis

Andy Murray Injury Update: Veteran's Return Confirmed At Geneva Open As Wildcard Entrant

Andy Murray file photo, AP
File photo of British tennis legend Andy Murray in action at Miami Open. Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is set to return from his ankle injury at the Geneva Open this month. (More Tennis News)

Tournament organizers announced Wednesday they had given the 36-year-old Murray a wild-card entry for the clay-court event that starts May 18.

Murray damaged ligaments in his left ankle during a match at the Miami Open last month. He opted against surgery.

The former No. 1 has only played sparingly since having hip surgery in 2018 and has said he will probably retire after this summer. He is a two-time Wimbledon and Olympic champion and is hoping to compete for Britain again at the Paris Games.

Andy Murray appears to have stepped up his recovery from injury. - Martin Rickett/PA
Andy Murray Returns To Practice Court As He Continues Ankle Injury Recovery

BY Stats Perform

The Geneva Open is a key warmup event for the French Open, where Murray is a former finalist but has only played once since reaching the 2017 semifinals.

