Alex de Minaur is through to the French Open quarter-finals for the first time after coming from behind to upset Daniil Medvedev on Monday. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)
Despite losing the first set, De Minaur turned on the style to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 in two hours and 49 minutes on the court.
Medvedev made a confident start but only just won the first set as the Australian hit the net in the final game to give away the victory.
After that, Medvedev required treatment on his foot, and when he came back out, he had few answers to a dominant De Minaur.
The number 11 seed was resolute in defence and raced through the second and third sets before reeling off four games in a row to take the victory and set up a meeting with Alexander Zverev or Holger Rune in the next round.
Data Debrief: De Minaur makes strides
De Minaur has reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam event for just the second time in his career, and the first time since 2020, when he reached the same stage in the US Open.
He has also become the first Australian to reach the men's singles quarter-finals at Roland Garros since Lleyton Hewitt in 2004, 20 years ago.