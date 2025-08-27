Ajla Tomljanovic Vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Third Seed Gauff Survives First-Round Scare

Coco Gauff beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4 6-7 7-5 in US Open 2025
The first-round match lasted nearly three hours
The 2023 champion will face Donna Vekic in the second round
Coco Gauff survived an early scare in her US Open campaign, after defeating Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets.
The 2023 champion won 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 in a thrilling match which lasted two hours and 57 minutes, setting up a second-round encounter with Donna Vekic.
Tomljanovic got off to a quick start, winning three of the first four games in the opening set after breaking Gauff’s serve at the first attempt.
Gauff managed to recover to take the first, but could not capitalise on that momentum in the second.
Both players lost their service games three times before Tomljanovic forced a deciding set after winning the tie-break.
Gauff, however, responded strongly in the third as she broke in Tomljanovic's first two service games, before going on to serve out the match.
Meanwhile, Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova had no such trouble in her first-round match against Kimberly Birrell.
The American won 6-3 6-2, being broken just once in the match, and will face Eastbourne champion Maya Joint in the next round.
Two-time US Open winner Naomi Osaka also progressed to the second round at Flushing Meadows after a 6-3 6-4 win over Greet Minnen.
She won all six of her break points in a match where nine were converted in total, as both players struggled with their respective serves.
Data Debrief: Familiar territory for Gauff
Five of Gauff's seven opening women's singles matches at the US Open have now gone to a deciding set. In Gauff's 18 opening matches at the other three grand slam events, a deciding set has only been required three times.
Winning 76.6% of her grand slam matches, Gauff now trails only Iga Swiatek (83.5%) and Aryna Sabalenka (78.5%) for winning percentage in women's singles matches among active players at grand slams (minimum 10 matches played).
Osaka has claimed her 50th women's singles match win at hard-court majors, becoming only the second Asian player in the Open Era to achieve the feat on the surface, after Li Na (51).