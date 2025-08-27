Tennis

US Open: Gauff Stretched By Tomljanovic But Through To Round 2

Coco Gauff had a dramatic start to her US Open 2025 campaign as Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia almost knocked her out in the very first round of the competition. Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, struggled but was able to clinch a 6-4 6-7(2) 7-5 win over the unseeded Australian.