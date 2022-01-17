Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu Looks To End Title Drought

PV Sindhu was well on course to win her first title since the 2019 World Championship triumph last week before left-hander Supanida Katethong of Thailand shattered her hopes with a three-game win at the India Open.

Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu Looks To End Title Drought
PV Sindhu is a two-time Olympic medallist. - File Photo

Trending

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 11:45 pm

P V Sindhu will look to recover from her unexpected semifinal loss at the India Open and end her title drought at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow beginning Tuesday, even as the tournament lost a lot of sheen following the withdrawal of top players like Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth. (More Badminton News)

The 26-year-old Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, was well on course to win her first title since the 2019 World Championship triumph last week before left-hander Supanida Katethong of Thailand shattered her hopes with a three-game win at the India Open.

Related stories

Lakshya Sen Pulls Out of Syed Modi International 2022 Due To ‘Tiredness’

Badminton Yearender 2021: PV Sindhu's Journey To Greatness, Kidambi Srikanth's Resurgence

Sindhu, who had finished runner-up at Swiss Open and World Tour Finals last year, will hope to turn things around this week when she begins her campaign against compatriot Tanya Hemanth.

The former champion will be itching to settle her scores against Supanida, whom she is likely to face again at the semifinals at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium here.

Second seeded Canadian Michelle Li, a 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Polish eighth seed Jordan Hart and second seed Iris Wang of USA also pulled out of the event.

The biggest name to miss the tournament is world championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen, who pulled out of the tournament due to exhaustion after claiming his maiden Super 500 crown at India Open on Sunday.

Men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too decided to give the Super 300 tournament a miss after claiming their maiden India Open title.

World Championships silver medallist and top seed Kidambi Srikanth also will not compete this week as he is undergoing seven-day mandatory quarantine after withdrawing from the main draw last week following a COVID-19 positive result.

Third seed B Sai Praneeth, who had pulled out of India Open after testing positive to the virus, will also be missing in action this week, while Ashwini Ponnappa and Manu Attri are yet to recover from the infection and will miss the tournament.

Ashwini is part of the top seeded women's doubles pairing, while Manu and B Sumeeth Reddy are seeded third in the men's doubles event.

Yet to achieve her full fitness, London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, seeded fourth, too withdrew from the event. She had lost in the second round in India Open last week.    

On a comeback trail, former top-10 player H S Prannoy gave a good account of himself before being stopped by 20-year-old Sen in the quarterfinals last week.

Fifth seed Prannoy will be India's biggest title hope now as he opens his campaign against Ukraine's Danylo Bosniuk.

There are a host of other Indians in men's singles, such as seventh seed Sourabh Verma, fourth seed Sameer Verma, who he is still recovering from a calf muscle injury, Subhankar Dey and youngsters like Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath and Priyanshu Rajawat.

In women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap, who had reached the quarterfinals last week, will look to continue her good run when she faces fellow Indian Mugdha Agrey in opening round.

Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha will be tied in a battle of supremacy in the opening round, while Samiya Imad Farooqui, Ira Sharma and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli will be the other prominent Indians in action. 

Fourth seeded MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will be the top Indian hopeful in the men's doubles.

Tags

Sports Badminton
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill To Join Ahmedabad - Reports

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill To Join Ahmedabad - Reports

Tata Steel Chess Tournament Broadcaster Invites Norwegian Bank Robber As Guest

Ben Stokes, England All-rounder, Pulls Out Of IPL 2022 To Manage Workload: Reports

Australian Open 2022, Day 1: Season-opening Grand Slam Starts Sans Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic’s French Open Participation Under Threat Due To COVID Restrictions

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Australian Open 2022, Day 1: Season-opening Grand Slam Starts Sans Novak Djokovic

Nepalese devotees warm themselves around fire after taking a holy dip in the Hanumante river during Madhav Narayan Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. During the festival, devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. Unmarried women pray to find a good husband while those married pray for the longevity of their husbands by observing a month-long fast.

Devotees Perform Rituals At Madhav Narayan Festival In Nepal

A couple watches the sunset while visiting a park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Love In The Air, Love In The Time Of Corona

Actor Sidharth Malhotra in a still from 'Shershaah' (2021). He is the nephew to veteran Bollywood actors Randhir Kapoor , Rishi Kapoor , Rajeev Kapoor.

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Facts You Didn't Know

Actor Vijay Sethupathi in a still from ' Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' (2019). Where he plays the role of a fierce warrior Raja Pandi.

Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: 5 Unique Looks From His Roles