Syed Modi International: No Men's Final As COVID-19 Hits Badminton Tournament

The men's singles final at Syed Modi International badminton tournament was declared a 'no match' after one finalist tests positive for COVID-19.

Representative Image: One of the finalists tested positive for coronavirus. - File Photo

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 3:03 pm

The men's singles final of the Syed Modi India International badminton tournament in Lucknow on Sunday was declared as a 'No Match' after one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19. (More Badminton News)

The all-French clash was scheduled between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout.

"The men's singles final of the Syed Modi India International 2022 has been declared a 'No Match'. BWF can confirm one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19 this morning," the Badminton World Federation said in a statement.

"The other finalist is deemed a close contact and has also been withdrawn. Details on winner status, world ranking points and prize money will be revealed in due course. Today's other four finals will go ahead as scheduled," the BWF added.

Top seed P V Sindhu will play in the women's singles final against fellow Indian Malvika Bansod later in the day.

