Syed Modi International 2022: PV Sindhu To Play Final Against Malvika Bansod

PV Sindhu advanced to the final of Syed Modi International badminton tournament 2022 after her opponent Evgeniya Kosetskaya retired hurt midway.

PV Sindhu played her semifinal match at Syed Modi International 2022 against Evgeniya Kosetskaya. - File Photo

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 8:47 pm

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu reached the women's singles final of the Syed Modi International badminton tournament after her fifth seeded Russian opponent Evgeniya Kosetskaya retired hurt midway into their semifinal in Lucknow on Saturday. (More Badminton News)

Sindhu, the top seed, easily pocketed the first game 21-11 before Kosetskaya conceded the second women's singles semifinal match.

Former world champion Sindhu will face compatriot Malvika Bansod in the summit clash on Sunday.

Malvika defeated another Indian, Anupama Upadhyaya, 19-21 21-19 21-7 in a tough three-game contest.

It was expected to be an easy outing for Sindhu going by form, world ranking as well as head-to-head record.

Ranked seventh in the BWF rankings, Sindhu had defeated world number 28 Kosetskaya twice before Saturday's tie, and the Indian ace once again came out on top to extend her dominant record against the Russian.

Sports Badminton PV Sindhu Malvika Bansod Syed Modi International 2022
