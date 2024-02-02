Here's what Hashmatullah Shahidi added after losing the toss to Sri Lanka. "We wanted to bat first only and they have given us batting. We have a lot of good players and the youngsters are doing well in first-class cricket. We have four debutants today, two of them are fast bowlers and one of them is left-arm spinner. We are excited and we are looking forward to it. It's high time to show and express ourselves."