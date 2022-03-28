SRH Vs RR, IPL 2022: Live Streaming Details, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-to-head Record

Two former champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will meet in match 5 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 in Pune on Tuesday. The SRH vs RR, IPL cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were known for their consistency. But the 2016 champions finished last in IPL 2021 as they endured a chastening campaign, winning only three matches in 14 outings. Now, Kane Williamson & Co will hope for a fresh start. And they face a very strong Rajasthan Royals side in the opener.

The Royals sensationally won the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008 with Shane Warne leading a relatively young team. But the Jaipur-based team has been competing for the wooden spoon in the recent past, finishing 7th in 2019, 8th in 2020 and 7th in 2021. Led by Sanju Samson, RR can be a force to reckon with this season.

Team News

Sunrisers Hyderabad : Kane Williamson, as usual, will be the key player. His New Zealand compatriot, Glenn Phillips and West Indian Nicholas Pooran form the crux of the batting unit. Indians Priyam Garg and Rahul Tripathi can be handy batters.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the most experienced bowler. The swing master can form a lethal attacking pair with yorker king T Natarajan, who's getting ready for a comeback. Umran Malik is one exciting pace prospect. Spinner Washington Sundar can fill in the all-rounder's role.

Rajasthan Royals : The team is brimming with talent. Samson is a known performer with the bat. Then the likes of Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie Van der Dussen, Jimmy Neesham add muscle to the batting line-up.

The bowling attack will be led by imperious Trent Boult with Prasidh Krishna as his pace understudy. The presence of wily spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal augurs well for the Royals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming - Where To See Live

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 match can be seen live on Star Sports1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Viewers can also catch the SRH vs RR streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. The match start is 7:30 PM IST.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Head-to-head

Sunrisers Hyderabad lead Rajasthan Royals 8-7 in the head-to-head record. Last season, they shared the honours. RR won the first meeting by 55 runs in Delhi. SRH beat RR by three runs in Dubai.

Venue And Pitch

This will be the first match of the season at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The venue will host 15 matches during the league stage. It has hosted 38 IPL matches, with an average first innings total of 159 and an average second innings total of 157. Expect bowlers to have their say.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad : Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.