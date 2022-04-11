Monday, Apr 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SRH Vs GT, IPL 2022: Rahul Tripathi Takes One-Handed Stunner To Get Rid Of Shubman Gill - Watch Video

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rahul Tripathi showed his superman effort to pluck out a sensational diving catch to send back Gujarat Titans opener Shuman Gill in an IPL 2022 tie.

SRH Vs GT, IPL 2022: Rahul Tripathi Takes One-Handed Stunner To Get Rid Of Shubman Gill - Watch Video
Teammates congratulate Rahul Tripathi after his stunning catch against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. Twitter (IPL)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Apr 2022 8:58 pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi took one ‘heck of a catch’ to get rid of Gujarat Titans opener, Shubman Gill, during their IPL 2022 encounter at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

(SRH vs GT LIVESCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)

The incident happened in the third over of the innings after Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson asked Gujarat Titans to bat first after winning the toss.

Gill, who has been imperious form in the ongoing IPL 2022, powerfully sliced a wide half volley from Bhuvneshwar Kumar but Tripathy, standing short extra cover dived to his left to pluck out a one-handed stunner much to the amazement of the batter. Gill was out for seven.

Related stories

SRH Vs GT, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Hardik Pandya Leads Gujarat Titans (135/4) From The Front

Live Streaming Of CSK Vs RCB, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

IPL 2022, RR Vs LSG, Match 20: Rajasthan Royals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By three Runs – In Pics

The former Kolkata Knight Riders opener, who was picked by Gujarat Titans in the draft started the season on a disastrous note after being dismissed for a duck in their opener against Lucknow Super Giants.

However, the right-hander roared back in form and proved why he is one of the most sought-after opening batters at the moment with an 84 (vs Delhi Capitals) and 96 (vs Punjab Kings) in the next two games.

With the form Gill is in at the moment, it was necessary for SRH to get rid of him as quickly as possible and Tripathi’s superman effort came just at the right time for the Men in Orange. Before Monday’s game, SRH have won one while Gujarat Titans are unbeaten in the three matches they have played so far in the tournament.

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League SunRisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill Rahul Tripathi Kane Williamson Bhuvneshwar Kumar Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read