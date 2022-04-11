SRH Vs GT, IPL 2022: Rahul Tripathi Takes One-Handed Stunner To Get Rid Of Shubman Gill - Watch Video

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi took one ‘heck of a catch’ to get rid of Gujarat Titans opener, Shubman Gill, during their IPL 2022 encounter at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

The incident happened in the third over of the innings after Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson asked Gujarat Titans to bat first after winning the toss.

Gill, who has been imperious form in the ongoing IPL 2022, powerfully sliced a wide half volley from Bhuvneshwar Kumar but Tripathy, standing short extra cover dived to his left to pluck out a one-handed stunner much to the amazement of the batter. Gill was out for seven.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders opener, who was picked by Gujarat Titans in the draft started the season on a disastrous note after being dismissed for a duck in their opener against Lucknow Super Giants.

However, the right-hander roared back in form and proved why he is one of the most sought-after opening batters at the moment with an 84 (vs Delhi Capitals) and 96 (vs Punjab Kings) in the next two games.

With the form Gill is in at the moment, it was necessary for SRH to get rid of him as quickly as possible and Tripathi’s superman effort came just at the right time for the Men in Orange. Before Monday’s game, SRH have won one while Gujarat Titans are unbeaten in the three matches they have played so far in the tournament.