South Africa Vs Australia Semi-Final, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: SWOT Analysis Of Temba Bavuma's Power-packed Proteas

Australia and South Africa will contest the second semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, with the winner advancing to the final to play either New Zealand or India. South Africa, second in the league stage, are aiming to cross the threshold that has thwarted them on so many occasions previously, but know that their path to triumph will have to be through the mighty Australians.

(Streaming | Scorecard | Match Blog | Preview)

Here's where South Africa's strenghts, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats lie ahead of the crucial fixture.

Strengths

In a word - power. South Africa have often outrightly outmuscled their opponents, poweing past them with the sheer destructive capacity of their batting unit. Quinton de Kock led the scoring charts until the final league match of the ICC Cricket World Cup, while Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, and others only added more punch to the pack. Setting big targets for their adversaries to conquer, or conquering unfathomable heights themselves, it is clear that South Africa's strength lies in their batting might.

Weaknesses

South Africa lost twice in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 league stage - both times in embarrasing manner. Their first defeat came at the hands of the Netherlands while their second, versus hosts India, was a precariously low point close to the knockouts. While their batting order is destructive, South Africa's bowling unit is yet to catch up in terms of contributions. There is, perhaps, also a mental element that could factor in from this point onward, considering how the Proteas have previously failed to cross the threshold into the final.

ALSO READ: India's Semi-Final Performances Over The Years

Opportunities

South Africa will aim to exploit the lack of prolificity the Australian pace attack has displayed so far in the tournament. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have picked up wickets, but at a lower rate than what is expected of them. South Africa, moreover, has a power-packed batting line up, one that is perfectly primed to take advantage of the tiniest of chinks the Australian pacers leave in their armours.

Threats

Spin has been Australia's go-to bowling attack in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, largely due to the effectiveness of Adam Zampa. The Australian spinner picked up 22 wickets in the league stage and is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament ahead of the semi-finals. He, unsurprisingly, will be the one South Africa will have to be wary of when trying to set a target - or chasing one - with their bats.

Threats