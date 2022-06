SL-W Vs IND-W, 1st T20I: India Women Bat First Against Sri Lanka In Dambulla

India women captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the first T20I match at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Thursday.

This is the first international cricket match for India women since the ODI World Cup in New Zealand. The match also marked the start of a new era for women's cricket in India after the retirement of legendary Mithali Raj.

India led Sri Lanka 14-3 in the T20I head-to-head record with one match ending in no result.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka : Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Inoka Ranaweera (wk), Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani.