Serie A 2022-23: AC Milan Start Title Defence Against Udinese

The Serie A 2022-23 season starts the weekend of August 13. There will be a lengthy pause because of the World Cup and the Christmas break.

The Serie A 2022-23 season ends at the start of June for the first time since 2001.

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 5:33 pm

Defending Serie A champion AC Milan will open the season at home against Udinese, only 83 days after securing its first league title in 11 years. (More Football News)

The upcoming calendar was announced Friday. Runner-up Inter Milan visits newly-promoted Lecce on the opening day, while Juventus hosts Sassuolo and Napoli visits Hellas Verona.

The season starts the weekend of August 13. There will be a lengthy pause because of the World Cup in Qatar and the traditional Christmas break, with no Serie A soccer between November 13 and January 4.

The season ends at the start of June for the first time since 2001.

The opening weekend also sees Silvio Berlusconi's first match back in Serie A since selling Milan. His newly-promoted Monza team hosts Torino.

The first derby match between the Milan teams will be the weekend of September 4, with the return game in early February.

The final round, on June 4, sees Milan host Hellas Verona, Inter at Torino, Juventus visiting Udinese and Napoli playing Sampdoria.

Milan visits Juventus in the penultimate round.

