Sassuolo Vs Napoli, Serie A: Romelu Lukaku To Miss Season Opener With Thigh Injury

Romelu Lukaku will miss the start of Napoli's Serie A title defence
He got injured in Napoli's final pre-season friendly
Napoli begin their 2025-26 campaign away to Sassuolo on Saturday
Romelu Lukaku will miss the start of Napoli's Serie A title defence after sustaining a thigh injury in their final pre-season friendly.
Napoli beat Olympiacos 2-1 on Thursday, thanks to goals from Matteo Politano and Lorenzo Lucca, but lost Lukaku to injury in the first half.
The forward went down after taking a shot and limped off the pitch just over half an hour into the game after receiving treatment.
Napoli confirmed on Monday that he had suffered a "high-grade" injury to his left thigh, and though they did not say how long he would be out, early reports suggest he could be sidelined until November.
They also added that he "will undergo a surgical consultation" to determine whether he will need to have a procedure.
Lukaku was Napoli's top scorer last season, netting 14 goals as he helped them win the Scudetto, while he also had more assists than any other player in Serie A (10).
The Belgian was the only player in Italy's top-flight to hit double figures with both goals and assists.
He got his 10 assists from 35 chances created and outperformed his 2.6 expected assists (xA).
Napoli begin their 2025-26 campaign away to Sassuolo on Saturday.