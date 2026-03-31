San Antonio Spurs Vs Chicago Bulls, NBA 2026: Spurs Overpower Bulls in High-Scoring Affair

Victor Wembanyama was unstoppable at the Frost Bank Center, exploding for 41 points and 16 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 129-114 victory over the Chicago Bulls. The Spurs dismantled Chicago’s interior defense early, building a 17-point halftime lead. Rookie Stephon Castle provided elite support, nearly notched a triple-double with 21 points and 8 assists. Though the Bulls attempted a spirited fourth-quarter rally, they couldn't overcome San Antonio’s superior size and ball movement. The Spurs continue their scorching form, improving to an incredible 30-5 record since the beginning of February.

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San Antonio Spurs Vs Chicago Bulls nba basketball-Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) celebrates after a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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San Antonio Spurs Vs Chicago Bulls nba basketball-Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) tangles with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, center left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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San Antonio Spurs Vs Chicago Bulls nba basketball-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks against Chicago Bulls players Leonard Miller (11) and Isaac Okoro (35) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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San Antonio Spurs Vs Chicago Bulls nba basketball-Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson
San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson watches the play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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San Antonio Spurs Vs Chicago Bulls nba basketball-Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell goes to the basket as he is guarded by Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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San Antonio Spurs Vs Chicago Bulls nba basketball-Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) runs up court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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San Antonio Spurs Vs Chicago Bulls nba basketball-Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) blocks a shot-attempt by San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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San Antonio Spurs Vs Chicago Bulls nba basketball-Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) tangles with Chicago Bulls players Leonard Miller (11) and Matas Buzelis (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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San Antonio Spurs Vs Chicago Bulls nba basketball-Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls guard Isaac Okoro (35) tangles with San Antonio Spurs' Julian Champagnie (30) and Devin Vassell (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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San Antonio Spurs Vs Chicago Bulls nba basketball-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) tangles with Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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