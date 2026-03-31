San Antonio Spurs Vs Chicago Bulls, NBA 2026: Spurs Overpower Bulls in High-Scoring Affair
Victor Wembanyama was unstoppable at the Frost Bank Center, exploding for 41 points and 16 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 129-114 victory over the Chicago Bulls. The Spurs dismantled Chicago’s interior defense early, building a 17-point halftime lead. Rookie Stephon Castle provided elite support, nearly notched a triple-double with 21 points and 8 assists. Though the Bulls attempted a spirited fourth-quarter rally, they couldn't overcome San Antonio’s superior size and ball movement. The Spurs continue their scorching form, improving to an incredible 30-5 record since the beginning of February.
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