SA20, Eliminator Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings On TV And Online

David Miller goes head-to-head against his former national team captain Faf du Plessis as Paarl Royals clash against Joburg Super Kings in this SA20 Eliminator on February 7, Wednesday. The two teams finished third and fourth respectively in the points table and thus will lock horns to take on the loser of Eliminator 1. (More Cricket News)
David Miller-led Paarl Royals defeated Joburg Super Kings by seven wickets in match 9 and by five wickets in match 17 of the SA20. The Royals have some big-hitters in their arsenal with the likes of Lorcan Tucker, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler among others.
Advertisement
As for Faf du Plessis's side, despite the likes of Moeen Ali, Gerald Coetzee and Romario Shepherd (unavailable); the Kings have not been at their superlative best against the Royals. With two wins out of two in their league phase games, Miller's side will fancy their chances in this Eliminator game.
Advertisement
Paarl Royals
Lorcan Tucker, David Miller (captain), Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dane Vilas, Mitchell Van Buuren, Lhuan Dre Pretorius, John Turner, Kwena Maphaka, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Evan Jones, Fabian Allen.
Joburg Super Kings
Faf du Plessis (captain), Sibonelo Makhanya, Wayne Madsen, Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Donavon Ferreira, Ronan Hermann, Imran Tahir, Zahir Khan, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Kyle Simmonds, Gerald Coetzee, Samuel Cook, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Dayyaan Galiem, Doug Bracewell, Romario Shepherd.
Advertisement
When will the Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Eliminator match be played?
The Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Eliminator match will be played on February 7, Wednesday.
Advertisement
What time is the Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Eliminator match?
The Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Eliminator match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST.
Which channel will broadcast the Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Eliminator match?
The Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Eliminator match will be telecast live on the Sports18 network in India.
Where to live stream the Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Eliminator match?
The Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Eliminator match can be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.