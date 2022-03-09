S Sreesanth Retires From All Formats Of Cricket, Says 'It Is The Right And Honorable Action'

India's World Cup-winning bowler Shanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth announced his retirement from domestic cricket on Wednesday. The 39-year-old pacer took to social media platforms to share his decision, which he called "the right and honorable action." (More Cricket News)

It effectively ended a turbulent career for a gifted bowler who once shared the stage with some of the greatest names in cricket. He played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India, picking up 87, 75 and seven wickets respectively.

Sreesanth was handed a life ban by the BCCI for his alleged involvement in the infamous 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal but eventually reduced to seven years. The ban ended in September 2020, and he returned to action last year with the Kerala team.

Even as he fought the ban, Sreesanth explored other avenues and found success in the entertainment industry.

"It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates, and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game. With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats) cricket," Sreesanth wrote.

Hoping against hope, Sreesanth registered himself for the IPL 2022 mega auction, in vain. But with the backing of the state cricket association, Sreesanth last played for Kerala in their Ranji Trophy match against Meghalaya in February. The veteran claimed two wickets in their innings and a 166-run victory.

"For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment," he added.

Sreesanth made his international debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka at Nagpur on October 25, 2006.

Thanking all the teams he has played for, Sreesanth said "During my 25 years career as a Cricket player, I've always pursued success and winning cricket games, while preparing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance."

He was part of the Indian national cricket team which won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and also the ODI World Cup in 2011.