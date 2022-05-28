RR Vs RCB, IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler Reveals What Helped Him Regain Form In Playoffs

Rajasthan Royals’ star batter Jos Buttler admitted to getting distracted midway into the IPL 2022 but ‘honest conversations’ with some of the close people in the camp helped the Englishman come out better in the playoffs.

Buttler has been in sublime form in IPL 2022 but lost his form in Rajasthan Royals’ final three round-robin games. However, he roared back into form with an 89 against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 before hitting a brilliant 106 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 to take the team into the final.

“I had some really honest conversations with some close people around me, Kumar Sangakkara and Trevor Penney. I was feeling a bit of pressure, getting distracted and I was trying to suppress it,” Buttler said after Rajasthan Royals defeated RCB by seven wickets.

“It was only until a week ago or so I opened up inside and talking about that made me feel a lot better going into Kolkata and that innings (vs Gujarat Titans) gave me the confidence that helped today,” added the Orange Cap holder, who has so far accumulated 824 runs in 16 matches so far.

On Friday, Buttler single-handedly destroyed RCB. Chasing 158 at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, Buttler’s 106 not out came in just 60 balls studded with 10 fours and six sixes as RR overhauled the target in 18.1 overs.

Buttler also wished he could play fast all the time. “Some days I have been slow to start with, I wish I was never like that, I wish I could play fast all the time,” added Buttler.

“Certain times I found it tough and maybe a younger version of myself would have gone for a big shot and got out and something Sanga has been saying to me that the longer you stay there, at some point it will come,” he said.

The Englishman also paid a rich tribute to the late Shane Warne, who powered Rajasthan Royals to the inaugural IPL title in 2008. The legendary Australian spinner passed away in March due to a suspected heart attack while vacating in Koh Samui, Thailand.

“Shane Warne is such an influential figure for the Rajasthan Royals and having led the team to success in the first season, we will miss him dearly, but we know he is looking down on us with a lot of pride today,” Buttler signed off.

Rajasthan Royals will play Gujarat Titans in the mega IPL 2022 final on Sunday.