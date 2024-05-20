RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, RR To Take On RCB In Eliminator - In Pics

Match officials on the ground after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain without a ball bowled as displayed on the big screen, at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati.
Players of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders greet one another after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match was abandoned due to rain without a ball bowled, at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati.
Officials inspect the ground after rain further delays the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati.
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer and Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson inspects the pitch after rain delayed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati.
Officials inspect the pitch after rain delayed an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati.
Ground staff removes covers from the ground after rain delayed an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati.
Water being removed by a super sopper from the outfield as rain delays the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati,