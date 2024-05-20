Sports

RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, RR To Take On RCB In Eliminator - In Pics

Rajasthan Royals needed to win their match against Kolkata Knight Riders to finish in the top two. However, bad luck intervened as it rained at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, preventing any play. After waiting for over three hours, the toss took place and KKR chose to field first in a shortened seven-over-per-side match. Just as the players were about to start, the rain returned. After a brief wait, the umpires called off the game. As a result, RR will now face RCB in the Eliminator, and KKR will take on SRH in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

IPL 2024: RR Vs KKR Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Match officials on the ground after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain without a ball bowled as displayed on the big screen, at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati.

1/6
RR Vs KKR
RR Vs KKR Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Players of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders greet one another after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match was abandoned due to rain without a ball bowled, at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati.

2/6
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Officials inspect the ground after rain further delays the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati.

3/6
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer and Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson inspects the pitch after rain delayed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati.

4/6
IPL 2024
IPL 2024 Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Officials inspect the pitch after rain delayed an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati.

5/6
Indian Premier League 2024
Indian Premier League 2024 Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Ground staff removes covers from the ground after rain delayed an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati.

6/6
RR Vs KKR IPL 2024
RR Vs KKR IPL 2024 Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Water being removed by a super sopper from the outfield as rain delays the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati,

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  2. Delhi Logs 47.8 Deg C, Highest In Country, Red Alert On For Heatwave; Warning In Kerala Over Rain | Weather Wrap
  3. Carnatic Cauldron: BJP Faces Uphill Battle In South India’s Elections
  4. Will Raja Bhaiya’s Neutrality Sway Voters As Kaushambi Goes To Polls In The Fifth Phase?
  5. Lok Sabha Election Fifth Phase: Key Candidates In The Fray
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  2. Watch | Taylor Swift's 'Max Martin Medley' Tribute Lights Up Stockholm Tour Finale, 'How Did It End?' Live Debut
  3. Watch | Sean Diddy Combs Apologizes For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie In 2016 Hotel Video: Latest Developments
  4. 'Gullak' Season Four To Premiere On June 7
  5. Singer Monali Thakur's Mother Dies
Sports News
  1. Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: George Russell Will Not 'Sulk' About Losing Position To Lewis Hamilton As Mercedes Struggle Again
  2. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Abhishek, Klaasen Give Sunrisers Dominant Four-Wicket Win - In Pics
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. SRH Vs PBKS: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  5. Carlo Ancelotti Focused On Fitness, Rhythm Despite Villarreal Comeback Against Real Madrid
World News
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash: President's Chopper Still Missing; Turkish Drones Spot 'Source Of Heat' | Top Updates
  2. Watch | Taylor Swift's 'Max Martin Medley' Tribute Lights Up Stockholm Tour Finale, 'How Did It End?' Live Debut
  3. Texas: 'Gathering Of The Kyles' Fail To Break World Record Despite 706 Turnout In Kyle
  4. Watch | Sean Diddy Combs Apologizes For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie In 2016 Hotel Video: Latest Developments
  5. Who Is Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian President Whose Chopper Crashed Today
Latest Stories
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash: President's Chopper Still Missing; Turkish Drones Spot 'Source Of Heat' | Top Updates
  2. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  3. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Polling Begins Across 49 Seats; Raebareli, Amethi Among Key Seats In Fray
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Plays Whom, When And Where - All You Need To Know
  7. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5: Rahul From Raebareli, Smriti From Amethi Among Key Contests; NDA Biggies Also In Fray | Top Points
  8. Lok Sabha Election Fifth Phase: Key Candidates In The Fray