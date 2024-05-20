Sports

RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, RR To Take On RCB In Eliminator - In Pics

Rajasthan Royals needed to win their match against Kolkata Knight Riders to finish in the top two. However, bad luck intervened as it rained at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, preventing any play. After waiting for over three hours, the toss took place and KKR chose to field first in a shortened seven-over-per-side match. Just as the players were about to start, the rain returned. After a brief wait, the umpires called off the game. As a result, RR will now face RCB in the Eliminator, and KKR will take on SRH in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.