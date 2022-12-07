Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Rohit Sharma Rushed To The Hospital For A Scan After Hurting Left Thumb

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was rushed to the hospital for a scan after he hurt his left thumb while fielding.

Rohit Sharma injured his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI.
Rohit Sharma injured his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI. AP

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 1:03 pm

India skipper Rohit Sharma was rushed to a hospital for scan after sustaining an injury on his left thumb while attempting a catch during the second ODI against Bangladesh here on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Standing at second slip, Rohit was left with a bloodied left-hand when he dropped Anamul Haque off Mohammed Siraj in the fourth ball of the second over.

"India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," the BCCI tweeted.

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by one wicket.

Cricket Indian Cricket Indian Cricket Team Bangladesh National Cricket Team Rohit Sharma India Tour Of Bangladesh Anamul Haque Mohammed Siraj
