Red Bull Soapbox Race India 2024 Live Streaming, Event Guide: All You Need To Know

Hyderabad will host the third edition of Red Bull Soapbox Race India on Sunday, March 3. Here is all you need to know about the adventure sports event - live streaming details, judges and format

Outlook Sports Desk
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
Red Bull Soapbox Race India was earlier held in Mumbai in 2012 and 2016. Photo: Red Bull
After an eight-year gap, Red Bull Soapbox Race India 2024 is back for its third edition. After two installments in Mumbai in 2012 and 2016, the 2024 edition will be held in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 3. (More Sports News)

In simple terms, a soapbox race is one involving non-motorised vehicles, wherein amateur drivers challenge each other with their hand-made vehicles and plummet them down a hill with gravity being the only fuel. They also need to dodge obstacles along the way and try to record the fastest time to win the competition.

The race was first held in 2000 in Brussels, Belgium, and has been organised in more than 52 countries, including the likes of UK, Spain, Italy, USA, France and Germany among others. The event boasts of more than 4.5 million spectators.

The central thrust of the race is creativity and entertainment. Participants are encouraged to create the wackiest designs for their cars, often also wearing matching costumes as part of the overall performance.

Venue

The Red Bull Soapbox Race India 2024 will be held at the Ramanaidu Studios in Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Date, Time

The Red Bull Soapbox Race India 2024 will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The gates open at 3pm IST and the race will start at 5pm. It is expected to end around 8pm.

Live Streaming Details

The Red Bull Soapbox Race India 2024 can be live streamed on JioTV in India.

Judges

The judges panel of Red Bull Soapbox Race India 2024 includes international chess player Tania Sachdev, Indian hockey stars Manpreet Singh and Lalremsiami, motorsports athlete Harith Noah. It also features professional gamers Ankit ‘V3nom’ Panth and Ocean Sharma.

Hosts

The event will be hosted by pop culture personalities Jordindian (Youtuber), Sahiba Bali (actress and Youtuber), Rohan Joshi (stand-up comedian) and Aaditya Kulshreshth (stand-up comedian).

