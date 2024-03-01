After an eight-year gap, Red Bull Soapbox Race India 2024 is back for its third edition. After two installments in Mumbai in 2012 and 2016, the 2024 edition will be held in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 3. (More Sports News)

In simple terms, a soapbox race is one involving non-motorised vehicles, wherein amateur drivers challenge each other with their hand-made vehicles and plummet them down a hill with gravity being the only fuel. They also need to dodge obstacles along the way and try to record the fastest time to win the competition.