Formula 1 2024: Cristian Horner Back With Red Bull Racing - In Pics

Christian Horner was back with the Red Bull Racing team for the first Formula 1 practice of the year on Thursday (February 29, 2024), a day after an alleged complaint of misconduct against him was dismissed. Horner stayed in his role as Red Bull team principal during the internal investigation and claimed the defending champion team was more unified than ever heading into the new season. The details of the allegations have not been made public and the Red Bull company said on Wednesday the complainant has a right to appeal the verdict. The 50-year-old Horner has been the team principal since Red Bull entered F1 as a full constructor in 2005. He has guided the team to six constructors' championships and seven drivers' championships.