RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2022 Preview: Live Streaming Details, Team News, Likely Playing XIs, Head-To-Head

Searching for their first win in IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore face Kolkata Knight Riders in their second game of IPL 2022 on Wednesday. While KKR outplayed Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets in their IPL 2022 season opener, RCB suffered a five-wicket loss despite scoring in excess of 200 against Punjab Kings. (IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE)

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the RCB vs KKR live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: While the likes of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik were in sublime form with the bat in their IPL 2022 campaign opener, the bowlers that let RCB down. One of the pillars of RCB’s bowling unit Mohammed Siraj leaked runs at 14.80 per over. Harshal Patel, the Purple Cap holder in the previous edition, too had a forgettable outing.

Kolkata Knight Riders: The Shreyas-Iyer led side ticked all the boxes in the first game. Umesh Yadav set the tone by removing both the openers and CSK were never in competition despite MS Dhoni’s fighting knock of 50 not out. In reply, their batters performed as a unit, but Ajinkya Rahane’s 44 off 34 stood apart. The veteran batsman getting back to form in the first game itself must please Shreyas Iyer and team.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both the sides have played 29 matches against each other with KKR winning 16 of them. The remaining 13 games have been won by RCB. In the most recent game, KKR had defeated RCB by 4 wickets in the Eliminator of IPL 2021.

VENUE AND PITCH

The RCB vs KKR match will take place at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The surface is a batsman’s paradise. Dew will play a key role in the game and the team winning the toss would like to bowl first. It is likely to another high-scoring game.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wicketkeeper), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy