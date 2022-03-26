Saturday, Mar 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni’s 38-ball 50 Not Out Takes Chennai Super Kings To 131/5 Vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings were 61/5 at one stage before Mahendra Singh Dhoni lifted the spirits with his 24th IPL fifty.

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni’s 38-ball 50 Not Out Takes Chennai Super Kings To 131/5 Vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Mahendra Singh Dhoni lifts his bat after completing his fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders. BCCI-IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Mar 2022 10:28 pm

A vintage Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on display at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday as the former captain’s 38-ball unbeaten 50 helped Chennai Super Kings to 131/5 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 opener.     

CSK vs KKR Live Blog | Live Scorecard | Cricket News

Dhoni’s innings came after CSK were five down at 61 in the 12th over, thanks to a clinical bowling display from Kolkata Knight Riders. Along with his new captain Ravindra Jadeja (26 not out), Dhoni stitched a 70-run stand for the sixth wicket.  

Related stories

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Scores 50 Not Out Off 38 Balls Against KKR - Watch

Before CSK Vs KKR IPL 2022 Match, BCCI Fetes Neeraj Chopra, Olympic Stars

IPL Star Rashid Khan Says Happy Faces Of Afghanistan People Fire Him, Never Had Mental Health Worries

Opting to bowl, Umesh Yadav snapped two wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy (1/23) and Andre Russell (1/38) also kept things in check as CSK found the going tough at the Wankhede stadium.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, playing for the first time after 12 seasons without wearing the captain's armband, was the top scorer for CSK. Robin Uthappa (28) also chipped in with useful contributions.

Meanwhile, before the start of the play, BCCI felicitated Tokyo Olympians, including gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, with cash awards. The Board handed Chopra a cheque of Rs 1 crore while Tokyo Games bronze medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain was given Rs 25 lakh for her achievement.

The men’s hockey team, which had also won a historic bronze medal at the quadrennial multi-sport event in Tokyo, was also handed a combined cheque of Rs 1 crore. Captain Manpreet Singh picked up the cheque from BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly in the presence of Board Secretary Jay Shah.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 131 for 5 in 20 overs (MS Dhoni 50 not out; Umesh Yadav 2/20) vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Chennai Super Kings KKR Vs CSK Venkatesh Iyer MS Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja Shreyas Iyer Andre Russell Sunil Narine Varun Chakravarthy Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Five Other Countries Facing A Similar Catastrophe

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Five Other Countries Facing A Similar Catastrophe

Swiss Open Badminton 2022: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Enter Final

Swiss Open Badminton 2022: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Enter Final