IPL 2022: MS Dhoni’s 38-ball 50 Not Out Takes Chennai Super Kings To 131/5 Vs Kolkata Knight Riders

A vintage Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on display at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday as the former captain’s 38-ball unbeaten 50 helped Chennai Super Kings to 131/5 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 opener.

Dhoni’s innings came after CSK were five down at 61 in the 12th over, thanks to a clinical bowling display from Kolkata Knight Riders. Along with his new captain Ravindra Jadeja (26 not out), Dhoni stitched a 70-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Opting to bowl, Umesh Yadav snapped two wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy (1/23) and Andre Russell (1/38) also kept things in check as CSK found the going tough at the Wankhede stadium.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, playing for the first time after 12 seasons without wearing the captain's armband, was the top scorer for CSK. Robin Uthappa (28) also chipped in with useful contributions.

Meanwhile, before the start of the play, BCCI felicitated Tokyo Olympians, including gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, with cash awards. The Board handed Chopra a cheque of Rs 1 crore while Tokyo Games bronze medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain was given Rs 25 lakh for her achievement.

The men’s hockey team, which had also won a historic bronze medal at the quadrennial multi-sport event in Tokyo, was also handed a combined cheque of Rs 1 crore. Captain Manpreet Singh picked up the cheque from BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly in the presence of Board Secretary Jay Shah.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 131 for 5 in 20 overs (MS Dhoni 50 not out; Umesh Yadav 2/20) vs Kolkata Knight Riders.