IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Starts KKR Captaincy Stint With Six-Wicket Win Over CSK - Highlights

Captains Speak Ravindra Jadeja (CSK): The wicket was a little damp in the first 6-7 overs. We were trying to take the game deep. Everybody bowled well given the dew. Bravo bowled very well.



Shreyas Iyer (KKR): There is always tension when MS Dhoni is batting. Just need to carry the momentum. This is one place I love to play. I grew up here. I thought it would be flat. It was pretty easy for me with the bowling line-up I had. Umesh has worked hard in the nets and did well in the practice games too.

Kolkata Knight Riders Win That's it. Shreyas Iyer begins his KKR captaincy debut with a six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. Umesh Yadav is the Player of the Match for his 4-0-20-2. That's that from Match 1 of #TATAIPL.@KKRiders win by 6 wickets 👏👏



Scorecard - https://t.co/b4FjhJcJtX #CSKvKKR #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/3yTEtffmYy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2022

Stat With the wicket of Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo equalled Lasith Malinga for most wickets in IPL. Both are on 170 IPL wickets.

Bravo Strikes Again Just what KKR not wanted at this moment. Sam Billings, trying to clear the ropes hits straight at the hands of Tushar Deshpande off Dwayne Bravo for 24. KKR 123/4 (17.3)

Sam Power Sam Billings looks like to finish the game early. The Englishman dances down the tracks off Ravindra Jadeja to send the new CSK skipper into the stands. KKR 120/3 (16.3)

100 For KKR With just 34 runs required in the last six overs, Kolkata Knight Riders need not hurry things up. Shreyas Iyer and Sam Billings just need to find the gaps and not let things for the end. KKR 104/3 (15)

Rahane Misses 50 Soft Dismissal! KKR lose their third wicket as Ajinkya Rahane goes back for 44. Mitchell Santner gets a wicket. KKR 87/3 (11.4)

Bravo Strikes Just what CSK wanted at this moment. Nitish Rana's brief stay in the middle comes to an end as he hits at the hands of Ambati Rayudu at short fine-leg. Dwayne Bravo gets his second. Ajinkya Rahane has entered the 40s. Shreyas Iyer is in the middle. KKR 76/2 (10)

Super Rana What A STRIKE! Nitish Rane gets down on one knee and sends Mitchell Santner straight over mid-wicket for a six. KKR 67/1 (8.3)

Bravo Strikes Dwayne Bravo gives CSK the breakthrough. Venkatesh Iyer slashes a wide delivery from Bravo and MSD completes things behind the stumps. Bravo celebrates with his new dance moves. Nitish Rana comes in the middle. KKR 43/1 (6.2) New season! New celebrations from @DJBravo47 🎺🎺#TATAIPL #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/AbhLq5rj8h — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2022

More Boundaries Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer are dealing in boundaries here in Wankhede. Rahane is batting on 27 while Iyer is unbeaten on 15. KKR 43/0 (6)

Steady Start Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane have given Kolkata Knight Riders a steady start in their chase. Meanwhile, Rahane just places his bat as the ball goes straight over the head of Adam Milne for a boundary before simply dispatching the Kiwi for a flat six over backward square leg boundary. KKR 25/0 (4)

Rahane Class Ajinkya Rahane starts with a beautiful cover drive off Tushar Despande to start the KKR chase in the first over. KKR 6/0 (1)

KKR Chase Starts The players are back in the middle. Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer are opening the batting for KKR while Tushar Deshpande has the ball for CSK.

Innings Break A brilliant fifty from MS Dhoni has taken Chennai Super Kings to 131/5 in 20 overs. The former captain finishes with 50 not out from 38 balls. It was also Dhoni's 24th IPL fifty. CSK scored 47 runs in the last three overs.

MSD Is Back MS Dhoni is turning it on for Chennai Super Kings with some big hits towards the end. CSK 113/5 (19)

Big Over CSK are showing the intent but are unable to find the gaps. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has found the gaps thrice off Andre Russell to close in on the 100-run mark. Big over for CSK with 14 runs. CSK 98/5 (18)

Support From Pakistan Body in Pakistan, but mind in India. Australia's Pat Cummins has a message for his KKR teammates. Go well today @KKRiders !!!!



KORBO LORBO JEETBO



💜💜💜 — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) March 26, 2022

CSK In Trouble CSK are going nowhere here at Wankhede. KKR have bowled really well today and have never let the opposition batters settle in. CSK also have themselves only to blame for a couple of wickets. How far can Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni take CSK? CSK 65/5 (12)

More Misery Another Chennai Super Kings batter goes down. There was no footwork from Shivam Dube at all and ends up giving a simple catch to Sunil Narine. Andre Russell gets a wicket. MS Dhoni comes in the middle. CSK 61/5 (10.5)

Halfway Stage Kolkata Knight Riders are clearly on top at the end of 10 overs. CSK have lost their top four cheaply. New captain Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube are in the middle. CSK 57/4

Felicitations Meanwhile, after the toss, BCCI felicitated Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, bronze-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain along with the Indian men's hockey team who bagged an Olympic medal after 41 years. Captain Manpreet Singh came on behalf of the whole team.

Huge Mix-Up Chennai Super Kings are doing all the wrong things here at Wankhede. A huge mix-up in the middle saw Ambati Rayudu short of the crease. There wasn't a run but Rayudu wanted it. Ravindra Jadeja sends him back and by the time Rayudu makes up his crease, Shreyas Iyer does the rest. CSK 52/4 (8.5)

Gone In A Flash Wonderful Gloveword by Sheldon Jackson! He does a MSD behind the stumps to dislodge the bails in a flash. Robin Uthappa goes back for 28. Varun Chakravarthy is the happy bowler. Ravindra Jadeja comes in the middle. CSK 49/3 (8)

Powerplay At the end of the powerplay, Chennai Super Kings are 35/2. Varun Chakravarthy could have got his first wicket but the ball just grazed Ambati Rayudu's leg stump before going for a four. Replays showed the bails danced a little before settling in.

Umesh Strikes Again Umesh Yadav gets his second wicket in the match. Devon Conways ends up at the hands of Shreyas Iyer for just three. CSK 28/2 (4.1) Two wickets for @y_umesh in the powerplay 👏👏



Ruturaj and Conway are back in the hut.



Live - https://t.co/b4FjhJcJtX #CSKvKKR #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/rWPOtwJTIe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2022

Robbie Class Robin Uthappa is simply enjoying in the middle. The former KKR man just hammered Shivam Mavi for a six and a four in the same over. CSK 28/1 (4)

Quite Start KKR hve so far kept the CSK in check. Robin Uthappa the first boundary of the IPL 2022 while Devon Conway gets his first IPL run with a single. CSK 8/1 (2)

KKR Strike OUT! Nitish Rana takes a blinder in the first slip to give KKR a great start. Ruturaj Gaikwad departs for a duck off Umesh Yadav. Robin Uthappa comes in the middle. CSK 2/1 (0.3)

No Ball To Start Chennai Super Kings are off the mark in IPL 2022 with a no ball from Umesh Yadav. For the record, Umesh Yadav played just two games in 2022 IPL. He didn't get a game last year.

Let's Start Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway open the batting for CSK. Umesh Yadav with the ball for KKR.

Player Speak Andre Russell (KKR): We missed the finals against these guys last year so I am looking forward to this game. Hopefully, I can give the fans what they want. I think we have a balanced squad this time and a confident captain in Shreyas Iyer. He just has the confidence and that's what we need.

Playing XIs KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande

Toss Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and decided Kolkata Knight Riders will bowl first.

Team News Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane and Sam Billings receive their first Kolkata Knight Riders caps. KKR have opted with just three overseas players in Billings, Russell and Sunil Narine. For CSK, Devon Conway, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner are the four foreigners. Captain @ShreyasIyer15 is in the house 👏👏#TATAIPL #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/tBW12NFX7M — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2022

Pitch Report There is a slight breeze blowing down the ground. The pitch looks absolute batting paradise. There is not much spin in this wicket. Statistics-wise, the team batting second have won six times compared to the team batting first (four). Plenty of runs are expected.

Flashback The last time Kolkata Knight Riders met Chennai Super Kings in the IPL was in Dubai in the 2021 final. CSK prevailed by 27 runs. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja's men have arrived at the Wankhede. Captain @imjadeja is here at the Wankhede 💪💪#TATAIPL #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/wGY3xDlOvP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2022

No Tim Southee New Zealand pacer Tim Southee won't be available for KKR today as the Kiwi got married earlier this week and joined the squad late, head coach Brendon McCullum informed on the eve of the game. Wishing Tim a Happy Married life! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Southee (@tim_southee)

Advantage CSK? The Wankhede Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for Chennai Super Kings. The Yellow Army have won four out of the five fixtures here. On the other hand, KKR have lost 10 of the 11 matches they have played here. 3️⃣7️⃣ Runs in one over 🔥🔥

5️⃣ Sixes and 1️⃣ Four 💥



Time to revisit @imjadeja's record-equalling final-over carnage & a match-winning performance for @ChennaiIPL from IPL 2021 💪🏻



Will the #CSK skipper lead from the front against #KKR in the #TATAIPL 2022 season opener❓#CSKvKKR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2022

Likely XIs And Squads CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Chris Jordan, Dwayne Bravo, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne. Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma. KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Chamika Karunaratne, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav. Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chamika Karunaratne, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Tim Southee, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar.

KKR, Jinxed? Kolkata Knight Riders have won just one out of the 11 IPL games played at Wankhede Stadium. They have the lowest win percentage - 9 per cent -- among IPL teams at this iconic venue in Mumbai.

Debut For Conway? New Zealand batsman Devon Conway could make his IPL debut. Conway was part of NZ's T20 World Cup 2021 squad and the right-hander has a strike rate of close to 140!