Ravaged By Russia War, Ukraine To Miss FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup

Ukraine will not be replaced in the Junior World Cup to be played in South Africa from April 1. Hence, the event will be played with 15 teams.

Ukraine will skip the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup due to the Russia war. FIH

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 11:40 am

Due to the war with Russia, Ukraine will not be able to participate in the upcoming 2022 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup. (More Hockey News)

In February, Russia were expelled from the tournament after the international hockey federation followed directives from the International Olympic Committee.

The Hockey Women's Junior World Cup will be held in Potchefstroom, South Africa from April 1-12. The tournament was earlier scheduled in December but cancelled due to the spread of the COVID-19 variant Omicron.

According to FIH, Ukraine will not be replaced. Therefore, the under-21 event will be played with 15 teams, with Pool B comprising of South Africa, England and Ireland. The matches of Ukraine will be cancelled.

Ukraine has been under attack by the Russia army. Although Ukrainians have taken refuge in Poland or the Netherlands, participation in international tournaments has been difficult.

Ukraine hockey received support from various agencies to play the World Cup, but it did not help. FIH will not punish Ukraine for missing the world event.

"This is of course a very sad situation, first and foremost for all members of the team, especially the players, and I would like, on behalf of FIH, to reassert our full solidarity with the Ukrainian hockey community at this terrible time," said FIH CEO Thierry Weil.

The hockey asssociations of Poland and the Netherlands, as well as the Dutch club of HV Victoria, had extended support to the Ukraine hockey team in the last couple of weeks.

"We wish a lot of strength to everyone within the Ukrainian hockey community. Our thoughts are with them. And we hope that peace will be restored as soon as possible," Weil said.

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

